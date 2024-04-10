Mel Kiper projects the Vikings to move up for a QB

Two weeks from tomorrow, we’ll be in the middle of Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft from Detroit, and while we still don’t know what the Minnesota Vikings are going to do, we may be finally starting to see some things come into focus.

Behind the great E$PN paywall, Mel Kiper. . .dramatic pause. . .Draft Expert has put together his latest mock draft, and has the purple making a move similar to the one that we had in the SB Nation NFL Mock Draft, sending three first-round picks for the right to move up the board and select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. In this case, the deal is getting made with the Los Angeles Chargers rather than the Arizona Cardinals.

Here’s what Kiper had to say about the projected move:

At this point in the process, based on everything I’ve heard, I don’t think the Vikings can afford to wait until No. 11 if they want one of the top four quarterbacks. They’re going to have to trade up. Are they giving up too much? It’s certainly possible. But if they believe McCarthy can be their long-term Kirk Cousins replacement, shouldn’t they be OK with sending out their 2025 first-rounder? I have McCarthy at No. 14 on my Big Board, but I can see on tape why a team might take him in the top five. He has intriguing physical traits and took a huge step forward as a precision passer in 2023. In Minnesota, with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson catching his passes, he would have the playmakers around him to succeed as a rookie.

It’s worth noting that the Chargers are now coached by McCarthy’s former college coach, Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh is on record as saying that he believes that McCarthy is the best quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, but it’s not as if he could draft him with Los Angeles given that he has Justin Herbert and his gigantic contract that would be prohibitive to trade away (the Chargers would have to eat over $100 million in dead money in a Herbert trade).

Given that he helped Harbaugh to win a national title, if McCarthy can’t play for Harbaugh in the NFL, perhaps Harbaugh wants to give him the best possible situation when he gets into the league. And, based on what Kiper says above, there might not be a better situation in the league for a rookie quarterback to walk into than what he’d have in Minnesota.

It feels more and more like this is the move the Vikings are going to make in two weeks when the annual selection meeting gets underway. Nothing is set in stone yet, obviously, but if Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah are going to put their stamp on this team, this would be the way to accomplish that.