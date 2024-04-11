Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 11 April 2024

I know it is foolish to even suggest that the Vikings will NOT take a QB in this draft but what if they cannot trade up? Bill Barnwell from ESPN believes or wonders if the Vikings already have deals in place to move up.

A lot of people believe the Patriots should trade down because they have a lot of positions that need upgrades and the new QB is not going to have a lot to work with which is going to make it even harder (see Bryce Young).

The Vikings do have one great receiver, another good looking receiver, one good back, another good looking back, a really good tight end, and two really good offensive tackles. On defense, the jury is out but they did add a cornerback, linebacker, and a few good edge rushers. The defensive tackle situation is dicey but at least they added some veterans.

The question is are the Vikings really, truly built for a young QB to succeed? Should they invest in other positions early this year and look to next year via free agency and/or the draft to get a QBOTF?

The fans want one so bad that they do not even care what it costs. The pressure on the new QB will be immense and if Darnold struggles, the calls for the new QB will get louder and louder. That is OK and perfectly normal but still.

I would NOT be disappointed if they did not take a QB this year. They are doing a ton of work on most of them so the odds are that they will take a QB but it feels like it is being forced a bit.

Top 10 2025 NFL Draft QBs: Carson Beck, Shedeur Sanders Lead a Group With More To Prove

A lot of draft doofi are down playing the 2025 QB class but, as always, by the end of next season they will have those smoke blowers revved up and will be blowing the next JJ McCarthy up everyone’s chimney.

I am not going to predict what they will do but I wont bet against them taking a QB in the first round this year either.

News and Links

ESPN’s Field Yates - April 3, 2024

The predicted pick at No. 5: J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback, Michigan

Projected trade: Vikings send Nos. 11 and 23 and a 2025 first-round pick to the Chargers to move up to No. 5.

ESPN’s Matt Miller (seven rounds) - March 27, 2024

The predicted pick at No. 3: Drake Maye, Quarterback, North Carolina

Projected trade: Vikings send Nos. 11 and 23 and a 2025 first-round pick to the Patriots to move up to No. 3.

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner - April 8, 2024

The predicted pick at No. 4 (after a trade with the Cardinals for Nos. 11, 23 and a 2025 first-round pick): J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback, Michigan

Tony Catalina, Pro Football Network - April 7, 2024

The predicted pick at No. 4 (after a trade with Cardinals): J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback, Michigan

Trade: The Vikings receive the fourth overall pick; the Cardinals receive the 11th and 23rd overall picks.

Wil Helms, Pro Football Network (three rounds) - April 8, 2024

The predicted pick at No. 6 (after a trade with Giants): J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback, Michigan

Trade: Vikings receive Nos. 6 and 47; Giants receive Nos. 11, 23 and 129

Diante Lee, The 33rd Team - April 8, 2024

The predicted pick at No. 2: Drake Maye, Quarterback, North Carolina

Trade: Vikings receive Nos. 2 and 40 and send Nos. 11 and 23 and 2025 first- and fourth-round picks to Commanders.

Marcus Mosher, The 33rd Team - April 4, 2024

The predicted pick at No. 4: J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback, Michigan

Trade: Vikings receive Nos. 4 and 71 and send Nos. 11 and 23 and a 2025 first-round pick to Cardinals.

You can see that two different doofuses think the same trade will work for #3 and #5 which is three first round picks.

It really is out of control and I can only pray Kwesi is not that stupid.

I think that when the trade is reasonable and less than expected, the other fan bases that are drooling over moar draft picks will be very disappointed.

If you want a potentially dominant DT, you better take one early. Chris Jones (2nd), Justin Madubuike (3rd), Javon Hargrave (3rd) and Dre’Mont Jones (3rd) are the only four not drafted in the first round that are among the top-15 highest paid at the position. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) April 5, 2024

Yore Mock

Trades

Minnesota Receives: 2024: Round 1, Pick 29; 2024: Round 3, Pick 73

Detroit Receives: 2024: Round 1, Pick 23

Minnesota Receives: 2024: Round 4, Pick 116; 2024: Round 6, Pick 212

Jacksonville Receives: 2024: Round 4, Pick 108

11. Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama 6’3” 247 4.46

29. Cooper DeJean CB Iowa 6’1.0” 203 4.42

73. Cooper Beebe IOL Kansas State 6’3.2” 322

116. Spencer Rattler QB South Carolina 6’0.02” 211 4.95

129. McKinnley Jackson DL Texas A&M 6’1.4” 326

157. Will Shipley RB Clemson 5’11.0” 206 4.39

167. Luke McCaffrey WR Rice 6’1.5” 198 4.46

177. Jaylan Ford LB Texas 6’2.0” 240 4.63

212. Gabe Hall DL Baylor 6’6.0” 291 5.03

230. Josh Proctor S Ohio State 6’1.4” 199 4.55

232. Garret Greenfield OT South Dakota State 6’5.6” 311

I know this wont be very popular but the Vikings might seriously believe that they can “fix” Sam Darnold. What if he balls out? Rattler is eerily similar to Baker Mayfield in terms of size and athleticism. Perhaps, in retrospect, Mayfield should have been a 4th round pick too?

Cousins and Prescott went in the 4th.

I kind of like this mock a lot. I know that defensive tackle seems light but the class this year, to me, is not very strong. They have some solid looking 3 and 5 techniques but there are no Jeffrey Simmons this year.

With this mock you get a TOP edge rusher and a TOP defensive back that Flores can use all over and can really step up next year when Smith is gone/retired. Gonna miss Smith for sure.

Beebe at least can give some solid play at left guard. That is the hope.

No center but I think centers really start to play there best when they get closer to 30 years of age. Some are good right out the gate but if you do not have one of those, you have to remain patient.

