Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 2 April 2024

How much is too much to try and trade up vs how much is not enough?
How valuable is the 2025 first round pick vs do you want the QBOTF that the team identifies?
The Vikings recently traveled to Seattle to put Michael Penix Jr. through a private workout following Washington’s pro day, according to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz. The Heisman finalist is projected to be a mid-to-late first-round pick in a few weeks.
Vikings’ Camryn Bynum Earns Nice Bonus in Performance-Based Pay
Vikings safety Camryn Bynum has earned a nice bonus in the NFL’s performance-based pay distribution system. Bynum gets another $785.5K for his play in 2023, which is the 15th-highest total among all players. Ravens guard John Simpson led the way with $974.6K in performance-based pay.
The performance-based pay program is a “collectively bargained benefit that compensates all players based upon their playing time and salary levels.” Implemented in 2002, it was designed to benefit players like Bynum who play a ton of snaps while on cheaper contracts.
Bynum’s base salary in the third year of his rookie contract was $940K, so this nearly doubles his pay for the 2023 season. The 2021 fourth-round pick out of Cal will get a bump up to $3.1 million this year in the final year of his rookie deal.
Yore Mock
Trades
Minnesota Receives: 2024: Round 1, Pick 5; 2024: Round 4, Pick 110
Los Angeles Receives: 2024: Round 1, Pick 11; 2024: Round 5, Pick 167; 2025 1st
...
Minnesota Receives: 2024: Round 1, Pick 27; 2024: Round 3, Pick 90
Arizona Receives: 2024: Round 1, Pick 23
...
Minnesota Receives: 2024: Round 3, Pick 94; 2024: Round 6, Pick 215
San Francisco Receives: 2024: Round 3, Pick 90
...
Minnesota Receives: 2024: Round 4, Pick 132; 2024: Round 6, Pick 211
San Francisco Receives: 2024: Round 4, Pick 129
...
5. Drake Maye QB North Carolina 6’4” 223
27. Byron Murphy DL Texas 6’1” 308
94. Christian Mahogany IOL Boston College 6’3” 335
108. Jalen McMillan WR Washington 6’1” 186
110. Jaden Hicks S Washington St 6’3” 212
132. Khristian Boyd DL Northern Iowa 6’2” 320
157. Edefuan Ulofoshio LB Washington 6’1” 239
177. Garret Greenfield OT South Dakota State 6’6” 305
211. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB Purdue 5’11” 209
215. Jalyx Hunt EDGE Houston Baptist 6’4” 252
230. Jarius Monroe CB Tulane 6’2” 205
232. Joshua Karty K Stanford 6’2” 210
