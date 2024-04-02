Vikings suspend OC Wes Phillips for three weeks

Towards the end of last season, Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested and charged with drunk driving. He wound up pleading to a lesser charge of careless driving and paying a fine to resolve the legal side of his issues, and now he is being disciplined by the team as well.

Phillips is being suspended by the team for three weeks without pay, effective immediately. That means he’ll be back at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in time for the 2024 NFL Draft.

On the surface, this doesn’t sound like a whole lot. But, again, he’s not being paid during his suspension, which is likely a fairly significant thing even for someone in a coordinator’s position. I don’t know the ins and outs of Phillips' contract, but I’m sure this is a significant hit to his bank account.

This should be the end of the story for Phillips’ arrest, and hopefully we won’t be writing about another one here in the future.