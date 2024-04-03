The Vikings just won the Jefferson/Diggs trade again

CORRECTION: The pick that the Bills acquired from the Texans was a 2025 second-round pick, not the pick the Texans got from the Vikings in the 2024 Draft. My apologies for the error.

On Thursday afternoon, we got another reminder that the Minnesota Vikings won the much-ballyhooed trade they made before the 2020 NFL Draft by a comfortable margin.

That trade involved the Vikings sending wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Vikings turned around and used that pick on wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has gone on to win an NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award and put up more receiving yardage than any player in league history in his first four seasons.

Diggs, on the other hand, wore out his welcome with another team, as the Bills announced on Thursday that they were trading Diggs to the Houston Texans for a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. That second-round pick, ironically enough, is the pick that the Texans received from the Vikings when they acquired Houston’s first-round pick in this year’s draft last month.

This also means that Diggs is going to have another opportunity at a “revenge game” against the Vikings, as Minnesota is slated to host Houston at some point during the 2024 campaign. To this point in their history, the Texans have never beaten the Vikings, sporting an 0-5 record against the Vikings since they came into the league.

The Vikings are still working out a potential extension with Jefferson, one that will undoubtedly make him the highest-paid receiver in the league until a lesser receiver takes advantage of the timing and works out a larger extension. When that occurs. . .not if, but when. . .it will put the final touches on a deal that looked like a win for both sides at first but slowly morphed into an emphatic Minnesota win since then.