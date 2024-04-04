Minnesota Vikings 2024 NFL Draft

It’s April, ladies and gentlemen, and we are now three weeks away from the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit. That means it’s time to shift our focus to what the Minnesota Vikings are going to do in this year’s selection meeting.
The Draft is scheduled to get underway at 7:00 PM Central time on Thursday, 25 April. We’ll be having a live draft show on Vikings Report with Drew and Ted for the first night of the proceedings, but unless the Vikings manage to acquire a second or third-round pick. . .and, as of now, they don’t currently have either. . .we won’t be live on Friday night.
As things currently stand, the Vikings have xx picks in this year’s Draft. They are as follows:
- First round, #11 overall
- First round, #23 overall (acquired from Cleveland Browns via Houston Texans)
- Fourth round, #108 overall
- Fourth round, #129 overall (acquired from Detroit Lions)
- Fifth round, #157 overall (acquired from Cleveland Browns)
- Fifth round, #167 overall (acquired from Kansas City Chiefs)
- Sixth round, #177 overall (acquired from Carolina Panthers via Jacksonville Jaguars)
- Seventh round, #230 overall (acquired from Atlanta Falcons via Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals)
- Seventh round, #232 overall (acquired from Denver Broncos via Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers)
If the Vikings should make any more moves ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, we’ll have them for you right here. And, of course, we’ll be tracking all of the moves on draft night right here for you as well.
We’ll be putting all of our draft-related stories here for your reading pleasure, so be sure to check everything out as we get it added.