Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 4 April 2024

I am still thinking Drake Maye and doing whatever it takes. I am not sure the top 3 want to trade down to 11 and miss out on another player they like. I think the Chargers would though.

Either way, it is gonna be a fun ride!

Guess how many of these takes that I’m confident in: One. Caleb Williams, you are a Chicago Bear.

Other than that, I could be talked out of any of these in a minute by Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell. If the former third-round pick, ex-QB coach and Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator who seemed to wrangle Kirk Cousins into a clutch quarterback told me that he wasn’t a fan of Maye, thought Penix Jr.’s knees were about to burst and felt Daniels was the greatest Viking fit since Daunte Culpepper, I’d switch all of my takes in a moment.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Team Needs: QB, G, CB

With two first-round picks in hand, the Vikings are well positioned to find their next franchise quarterback. In the meantime, the team has primarily focused on bolstering its defense, adding Jonathan Greenard, Blake Cashman and Andrew Van Ginkel in the process.

Minnesota could use some help at guard. Dalton Risner is still a free agent, while Ed Ingram remains but has struggled during his first two NFL seasons. Cornerback is likely a priority on defense after that group ranked 24th in the NFL in coverage grade last season. Mekhi Blackmon was a nice pick in last year’s draft, but the team should continue to search for more talent.

Matthew Coller: Diggs trade shows Texans are the model for the Vikings

On Wednesday, a lot of Minnesota Vikings fans were acting like Nelson Muntz giving their hardiest “ha ha” to the Buffalo Bills for trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

If Twitter banned the word “diva” then many Minnesotans would have had their social media privileges taken away. Of course, that’s quite the banner to raise after Diggs won four straight division titles with the Bills and was routinely a Mahomes away from the Super Bowl but nonetheless sports fans have to take their moral victories where they can get them. It’s quite remarkable that the player who provided the greatest moment of the last 13 Vikings seasons could be treated like dog meat by his former fan base or that there could be claims he ripped teams apart when the Vikings and Bills went to the playoffs in all but two years that he’s been in the NFL.

Yore Mock

Trades

Minnesota Receives: 2024: Round 1, Pick 5; 2024: Round 3, Pick 69

Los Angeles Receives: 2024: Round 1, Pick 11; 2024: Round 1, Pick 23

...

Minnesota Receives: 2024: Round 1, Pick 2; 2024: Round 3, Pick 78

Washington Receives: 2024: Round 1, Pick 5; 2025 Round 1

...

Minnesota Receives: 2024: Round 3, Pick 83; 2024: Round 5, Pick 155

Los Angeles Receives: 2024: Round 3, Pick 78

...

Minnesota Receives: 2024: Round 3, Pick 86; 2024: Round 6, Pick 189

Houston Receives: 2024: Round 3, Pick 83

...

Minnesota Receives: 2024: Round 4, Pick 126; 2024: Round 5, Pick 169

Green Bay Receives: 2024: Round 4, Pick 129; 2024: Round 5, Pick 157

...

2. Drake Maye QB North Carolina 6’4” 223

69. Michael Hall Jr. DL Ohio State 6’3” 290

86. Adisa Isaac EDGE Penn State

108. Malik Washington WR Virginia 6’1” 186

126. Beau Limmer OC/OG Arkansas 6’4” 240

155. Chau Smith-Wade CB Washington State 5’10” 184

167. Jaylon Ford LB Texas 6’2” 240

169. Jase McClellan RB Alabama 5’10” 221

177. Tip Reiman TE Illinois 6’5” 271

189. Dominique Hampton 6’2” 215 Washington

230. Garret Greenfield OT South Dakota State 6’6” 305

232. Evan Anderson DT FAU 6’0” 319

