Vikings Draft Party Tickets are now on sale

In exactly three weeks, we’ll be kicking off the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, and for those of you that want to get out and party with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans while it’s all happening, your opportunity is here.

Tickets for the Vikings’ annual Draft Party at U.S. Bank Stadium are now officially on sale through the team’s website. The party is set for Thursday night, 25 April, and will go from 6:00 PM until the end of the first round.

There are three different levels of tickets depending on. . .I guess. . .how hard you want to party. There are General Admission seats that are available for $15 each, and season ticket holders each get two complimentary General Admission tickets if they want to claim them.

If you want a little more bang for your buck, you can head for the U.S. Bank Red Zone ($150 for season ticket holders/$175 for non-season ticket holders) or the Pepsi Zero Insider Lounge ($250/275). Those areas include such perks as complimentary beverages, early access to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation Garage Sale, and early access to U.S. Bank Stadium that day, allowing you to get in the building at 5:00 PM rather than 6:00.

Season ticket holders also get a few other perks, such as discounted food and beverages as well as a discount on merchandise at the Vikings Locker Room store at the stadium.

The Vikings are advertising appearances from players at the Draft Party to include Brian O’Neill, Harrison Phillips, C.J. Ham, Andrew DePaola, Blake Brandel, and newcomer Jerry Tillery. There will also likely be cut-ins from the NFL Network during their coverage, and the Vikings’ broadcast team from KFAN will be in attendance and broadcasting live as well.

You can get all of the particulars about the Minnesota Vikings Draft Party at the link above.

Are any of you folks planning on hitting U.S. Bank Stadium for this year’s festivities?