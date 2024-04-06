Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 6 April 2024

I have to wonder if the Vikings are going to get the job done by extending Justin Jefferson. As long as it is not done, speculation will remain as you will see below in the links.

I could see them considering it even though Kwesi shot it down rather forcefully. They had also stated they wanted to keep Cousins but maybe not as strong as their position on JJettas.

What if the Cardinals offered #4 and #71 for JJ and #11? Would it take more?

Also, trading JJ creates a sizable hole at the WR depth chart. Any rookie QB will need JJ as evidenced by Houston trading for Diggs. Young QBs need legitimate weapons.

I wonder if that 30-35M apy deal is giving the Vikings pause?

We shall see.

Is trading up worth it?

Mock Draft Debate!

Is it worth trading up into the top 5 to get a QB?

The Last 10 times it's happened:

Bryce Young

Trey lance

Sam Darnold

Trubisky

Goff

Carson Wentz

RG3

Mark Sanchez

Mike Vick

Ryan Leaf

News and Links

It doesn’t look like the Patriots’ first-round pick is actually available

Minnesota Vikings 2024 NFL Draft

Eight trades that could shake up 2024 NFL Draft: How Vikings, Broncos, Raiders could end up with top-five pick

Trade 1: Vikings trade up to No. 4

Vikings get: No. 4 pick (J.J. McCarthy)

Cardinals get: No. 11 pick (Quinyon Mitchell), No. 23 pick (Brian Thomas Jr.), 2025 first-round pick

Trade 2: Vikings trade up to No. 5

Vikings get: No. 5 pick (J.J. McCarthy)

Chargers get: No. 11 pick (JC Latham or Rome Odunze), No. 23 pick (Cooper DeJean)

Fox Sports analyst doesn’t think Justin Jefferson wants extension with Vikings

One day after the Bills traded away former Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs, Fox Sports’ Craig Carton is arguing that the Vikings need to trade another star receiver.

In a segment on Friday’s episode of The Carton Show, Carton argued that since Jefferson hasn’t inked his deal, the Vikings need to ship him off.

“You got to trade him because if he has turned down a contract that would make him either the first or second highest paid wide receiver in the history of the NFL, he’s telling you I’m not re-signing here,” said Carton. “So you better get value for him while you can.”

“I think of those three (CeeDee Lamb, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson), Justin Jefferson is the most likely to be dealt, if not by the draft then by the trade deadline this upcoming season,” Carton continued. “Because Minnesota is not going to be a good football team.”

This all is most likely a moot point anyway as the Vikings have made it clear throughout the offseason that they have no intention of trading Jefferson. Jefferson will be entering the 2024 season on his fifth-year option. Meanwhile the Vikings can slap the franchise tag on him for another three years if they want.

Over The Cap projects the price of a wide receiver franchise tag next offseason will be around $24 million. The second time a player is tagged they receive a 120% increase over the previous season, which would bring Jefferson up to about $29 million. A third and final tag sees a player get a 144% raise over the previous season. That third tag would bring Jefferson up to about $42 million which would most likely be well past where Minnesota is willing to go for a receiver.

Vikings: Justin Jefferson Workout Clip Raises Eyebrows Amid Contract Uncertainty

The Vikings and Jefferson have spoken about getting something long-term done. But trade speculation follows situations like this, and Jefferson is no different. His offseason workout habits are the latest action to spark a new round of trade chatter.

Mo Wells of Sports Academy posted a clip on Instagram of Jefferson and Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase working out together on April 3.

He would fetch a ransom if the Vikings made him available in a trade.

But this is not the first time Jefferson and Chase, college teammates at LSU, have worked out in the offseason. The two stud pass catchers are friends and have even appeared in the same ad for a mattress company.

“If this is the plan, I’ll be listening for Justin Jefferson and I’ll be watching his social media very closely,” Michael Holley said on the “Brother From Another” podcast on April 3. “I’m curious about his movements and his thoughts on social media. It’s about to get real cryptic in some cases. Or is just going to be overt on his part?

“You go from … [Kirk] Cousins to [Joshua] Dobbs to Sam Darnold? ‘I’m seeing ghosts’ Sam Darnold, that dude? Okay. Alright. You don’t want to win. You don’t want to keep franchise players.

“I’m rooting for Justin Jefferson to get out of there get up on out of there. They don’t know what they’re doing.”

Vikings Send High-Ranking Officials to Visit Record-Setting QB Prospect: Report

“The #Vikings flew out their whole staff for a private workout with Michael Penix Jr. in Seattle, including HC Kevin O’Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, sources say,” Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on April 4.

“I’m told Penix has a top 30 with the #Raiders today, who currently hold the 13th pick in the draft.”

A litany of injuries – including two ACL tears in his right knee and season-ending injuries to both shoulders during his time with the Hoosiers – has hindered his draft stock. Former NFL quarterback Jim Miller would take Penix ahead of J.J. McCarthy “out of sheer talent” though.

“(Penix) finds passing lanes. He’s like a cat in the pocket. He’s got quick feet to relocate,” Miller said, per 9News’ Mike Klis on March 31. “Even down at the Senior Bowl, he would just flick his wrist and his ball was out in a heartbeat. It took receivers by surprise. He does not get sacked. He processes very quickly and he can find the open guy.”

Report: Vikings Were ‘In On’ Teair Tart, Who Signed With Dolphins

The Vikings were one of several teams who were “in on” free agent defensive tackle Teair Tart, who is signing with the Dolphins, according to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz. Tart would’ve been an impactful pickup for Minnesota’s defensive line, which remains in need of upgrades.

At this juncture, Tart might’ve been the last defensive tackle on the market who could’ve made a real difference for the Vikings in 2024. He would’ve likely started alongside Harrison Phillips in the middle of Brian Flores’ defensive line. The Vikings could still go bargain-bin shopping for someone like Hassan Ridgeway or Marlon Davidson, but it’s more likely that any potential additions at DT will come in the draft.

Defensive tackle stands out as a huge need for Flores and the Vikings. At the moment, Phillips is joined by Jonathan Bullard and Jerry Tillery in the top three at that position, with Jonah Williams and Jaquelin Roy as depth options. If it’s not the worst DT room in the NFL, it’s certainly in the bottom five.

Vikings May Have to Overpay to Trade Up For a Quarterback in this Draft

But even armed with two first-round picks, the Vikings are in a bit of a difficult situation. They’ve seemingly telegraphed their trade-up plans to all of the teams in the top five, who might now have the leverage to make Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Rob Brzezinski overpay to get a deal done.

NFL Exec Comments on Vikings Losing Kirk Cousins, Danielle Hunter in Free Agency

Over at The Athletic, Mike Sando talked to executives around the league about all 32 teams’ offseasons. Here’s what one anonymous exec had to say about the Vikings’ decision to let Cousins walk:

In that vein, Sando pointed out that the timing of the Vikings letting Cousins leave was interesting. Whereas many teams have initiated a quarterback transition by adding a young player while already having a veteran starter on the roster, the Vikings have just Darnold and Nick Mullens and a draft pick that isn’t even in the top ten (for now).

As for replacing Hunter with Greenard, another anonymous exec liked that move.

Spencer Rattler is a Sleeper Quarterback Prospect For the Minnesota Vikings

But those aren’t the only quarterbacks in this class. Among the rest of the group, Spencer Rattler stands out as a forgotten player with some genuine upside as a middle-round prospect.

At 6’0” and 210 pounds, Rattler doesn’t have ideal size for the position. He struggled with inconsistency throughout his college career, and there are questions about his processing and arm strength. But he also didn’t get a whole lot of help at South Carolina over the last couple seasons. Rattler, who won Senior Bowl MVP, does have some legitimately intriguing traits when you talk about his arm talent and pocket presence. He isn’t a dynamic athlete, but he avoids pressure well and can make a wide range of throws even when the pocket breaks down. He’s drawn some comparisons to Baker Mayfield, another undersized QB who played for Riley at Oklahoma. There are some analysts who actually like Rattler more than Penix and Nix.

Deshaun Jackson Pitches Vikings as ‘Good Fit’ for Dark Horse QB With Elite Arm

Spencer Rattler was a five-star recruit heading into the University of Oklahoma in 2019. His collegiate career didn’t pan out as successfully as they hype suggested it might, and the now South Carolina alumnus is heading into the draft as a Day-2 prospect due to exciting attributes beset by some serious flaws.

But the quarterback position continues to produce significant need across the league, as it does every season. Among the several teams looking for answers under center that can’t guarantee them in the form of one of the top three or four QB prospects is Minnesota, and former NFL wide receiver Deshaun Jackson believes the Vikings are the right type of fit for Rattler at the next level.

“I think Minnesota. Going over there with Justin [Jefferson], man, Minnesota,” Jackson said during an appearance on the “Up & Adams Show” this week. “I think that’d be a good fit for him. They need a quarterback, too.”

Rattler, who was making an appearance on the show at the same time, responded to the idea with excitement.

“Hey, that’s a great situation,” Rattler said. “It’d be a blessing to play there, for sure. Got a lot of weapons.”

Former Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman, who worked with the franchise in one high-level capacity or another for 16 years through 2021, told Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports on March 25 that Rattler needs to find the right system to succeed at the next level. For Spielman, that means an offense that sprouted somewhere from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree.

“Anyone coming out of that [offensive] system would be the best, whether it’s the Rams or whether it’s the 49ers. I would say even Minnesota,” Spielman said. “If [Rattler] does get in that right [system], then I think he has a chance, because there’s no question about the throwing and everything like that. It’s just if he’s not in the right situation, he’s gonna fail.”

Yore Mock

Trades

Minnesota Receives: 2024: Round 1, Pick 19; 2024: Round 2, Pick 52

Los Angeles Receives: 2024: Round 1, Pick 11

Minnesota Receives: 2024: Round 1, Pick 27; 2024: Round 3, Pick 90

Arizona Receives: 2024: Round 1, Pick 23

19. Troy Fautanu OT Washington 6’3.6” 317

27. Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington 6’2.2” 216

52. T’Vondre Sweat DL Texas 6’4.4” 366

90. Khyree Jackson CB Oregon 6’3.6” 194

108. Malik Washington WR Virginia 5’8.4” 191

129. Will Shipley RB Clemson 5’11” 206

157. Beaux Limmer IOL Arkansas 6’4.5” 302

167. Tommy Eichenberg LB Ohio State 6’2” 233

177. Erick All TE Iowa 6’4.3” 252

230. Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson 6’2.2” 244

232. Marcus Harris DL Auburn 6’2.3” 286

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: