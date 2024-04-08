Vikings Report 2024 NFL Draft Preview: Linebackers

We’re getting closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, and that means we’re nearing the end of our positional previews of this year’s draft class on Vikings Report with Drew and Ted. This week, we’re taking a look at the linebackers that will be available in this year’s Draft, separating them from the edge players that we went over in a previous episode.

You can watch the show on the embedded video below, or you can head over to the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube page and check it out.

This is more of a standard episode for us, clocking in at about an hour or so.

We start off, as we generally do, with a brief movie reference. This week, the selection is Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which is an all-time classic and one of the funniest movies ever made. We’ll have references to it throughout the show. We do that because we like to have a little fun with the show. . .if you don’t like that part, skip past it or something.

From there, we talk briefly about some Minnesota Vikings news, as well as the move that was made in the SB Nation Mock NFL Draft and the latest Stefon Diggs trade. After that, about halfway through the show, we get into the linebackers, including what the Vikings currently have on the roster at the positions and then into the players at the position in this year’s NFL Draft class.

That’s the show for this week. There will be two more weekly shows, one that will highlight cornerbacks and another that will highlight safeties, before we get into the 2024 NFL Draft. We’ll then have our live coverage of the first night of this year’s Draft, which we’ll be giving you more information on as we get closer to it.

We hope you enjoy this week’s show, folks. Let us know what you think!