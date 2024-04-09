Why Could Each of the Top Quarterbacks FAIL in the NFL - 2024 NFL Draft

In a comprehensive episode of “The Real Forno Show”, host Tyler Forness delves deep into the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. Forness, a respected figure in sports publishing and commentary, turns his discerning eye on the top quarterback prospects for the draft. The conversation navigates the intricate paths of these players, dissecting their potential for success in the NFL and in this episode, exploring the obstacles that may contribute to their failure. Not all players succeed in the NFL and part of that can be attributed to where they get drafted and how they are surrounded by talent and coaching, but some fail due to their own flaws in their game. Tyler looks at those possible flaws.

Quarterback Prospects: The Promise and the Peril

The focus of the conversation is primarily pinned on six standout quarterbacks. Forness examines the prospects for Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr, Bo Nix, and Spencer Rattler. While acknowledging the immense potential these athletes possess, Forness also underscores the factors observed or not demonstrated on film that could hinder their NFL success.

Spencer Rattler: A Talent Shadowed by Uncertainty

Spencer Rattler, despite being the least likely of the group to join the Minnesota Vikings, has an undeniably powerful arm. However, Forness sheds light on the fact that arm strength is just one piece of the puzzle. The concerns around Rattler lie predominantly with his ability to process on the fly and make sound decisions.

As Forness put it, “It’s never been about talent with Rattler. It’s been about everything else. And that everything else could easily end up being why he fails in the National Football League.”

Bo Nix: A Question of Consistency

Bo Nix is another quarterback who finds himself under the microscope. Boasting the highest completion percentage of all time, one might expect Nix to be a shoo-in for success. However, Forness warns against taking such statistics at face value, questioning Nix’s consistency and ability to drive the ball down the field.

He explains, “It’s not about what you did in college, it’s about projecting what you did in college to the National Football League.”

Michael Penix Jr: The Struggle Under Pressure

Moving on to Michael Penix Jr, Forness praises his ability to attack every level of the field. But the conversation takes a turn when discussing Penix’s performance under pressure. Forness points out that Penix tends to struggle with accuracy when under duress and his lack of mobility within the pocket could be a detriment. Combined with potential health problems, these factors could significantly influence Penix’s NFL career.

Jayden Daniels: The Heisman Trophy Winner with a Challenge Ahead

Tyler kicks off the show with an analysis of Jayden Daniels, a 23-year-old quarterback who has exhibited significant growth throughout his career. From being barely able to pass the football during his freshman year at Arizona State to becoming a Heisman Trophy winner, Daniels has come a long way.

“And he became a really good downfield passer that can do a lot of different things. And he won the Heisman Trophy. Plus you have the running ability. But when you have it, it gives you a trump card. Lamar Jackson. Michael Vick, Steve Young, they got that Trump card because all they have to do is like, Bye! And then they can take off and gas you for 50. Jayden Daniels can do that,” Tyler elaborates.

However, Tyler highlights a potential stumbling block for Daniels - his tendency to leave himself open to hits. He points out that Daniels needs to learn how to avoid these hits, as they could potentially lead to injuries that could derail his career. This crucial element of Daniels’s game is a vital aspect he must master to ensure his longevity in the NFL.

J.J. McCarthy: The Unproven Leader with Unanswered Questions

Next on the list is J.J. McCarthy. While he has shown instances of brilliance, McCarthy poses an intriguing question - can he carry a team? Tyler notes that McCarthy hasn’t consistently been asked to carry his team to victory, leaving a significant question mark on his leadership abilities.

Tyler explains, “It’s something you have to consider. It’s something you have to keep in the back of your mind. It’s something when you’re evaluating all these guys, well, if push comes to shove and I’m down 17 midway through the third quarter and JJ’s got to carry the team on his back, is he going to be able to do it?”

He never had to do it at Michigan because they were dominating. That won’t consistently happen in the NFL because the opposing teams are much more talented.

Drake May: A Promising Player with Inconsistent Mechanics

Lastly, Tyler discusses Drake May, a quarterback who has great potential but struggles with inconsistent footwork. According to Tyler, if Maye can overcome his mechanical issues, he could be a standout player. However, if he doesn’t, this could be a significant roadblock in his career.

Tyler reasons, “May needs to get the basics down. He needs to like, and he also likes to drift in the pocket. I think that’s just a comfort thing. I think he likes throwing on the move. Get him comfortable with the base. Get him comfortable with mechanics.”

Conclusion: The Complex Game of Predicting Success in the NFL

In conclusion, Tyler emphasizes that predicting success in the NFL is notoriously difficult. Every quarterback has their strengths and weaknesses, and how they navigate these could determine their success or failure. While the analysis provided in The Real Forno Show offers some insights, it’s ultimately up to the players to prove their worth on the field.

Tyler aptly concludes, “Nobody really knows. That’s the wild things. Yeah. Yeah. Quarterback is so incredibly difficult to predict.”

Looking Beyond the Stats

As the discussion drew to a close, Forness emphasized the importance of looking beyond the numbers. While statistics provide valuable insights, they don’t paint the whole picture. “Looking at counting stats doesn’t tell you a lot. You have to dig a little deeper and you have to look at the film and you also have to look at other elements,” Forness advised.

The conversation provided a comprehensive look into the future of these potential NFL quarterbacks, shedding light on their strengths, potential weaknesses, and the factors that could determine their success or failure.

As Forness aptly put it, “It’s not like we want these guys to fail. It’s just we’re identifying the why behind it.”

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, the performances of these quarterback prospects will undoubtedly be under the microscope, with fans, teams, and analysts all waiting to see who will rise to the occasion and who will buckle under the pressure.

In the end, The Real Forno Show offers not just an analysis but also a reminder of the complexity and unpredictability of the sport, adding another layer to our understanding and appreciation of the game.

