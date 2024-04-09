Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 9 April 2024

It has been very interesting seeing all the trade proposals that the Vikings should offer to move up. It seems like most nimrods believe the Vikings should offer the 11th and 23rd pick to go to 3, 4, 5, or 6 at the minimum. 3 and 4 is obvious. 5 and 6, not without something coming back in the third round (IMHO).

There seems to be a group think that is assuming two first round picks this year is equal to a first this year and a first next year. It is, rankly, asinine.

The other common thought is that since Kwesi traded up to #23, he simply MUST make another trade to get a QB even if it is the 3rd or 4th best QB.

I do not believe Kwesi is going to get taken advantage of in any trade. Even the 2022 trade down which I found bizarre and insufficient but was told by the super nerds that it was a good trade and Kwesi actually came out ahead (because of maths obviously).

I think he accepted the trade because it gave him more options and ammo to move up IF he wanted. It did not mean he MUST trade up again.

Three first round picks for Maye, Daniels, or McCarthy is a lot.

News and Links

Vikings Report 2024 NFL Draft Preview: Linebackers

Minnesota Vikings 2024 NFL Draft

Does radio announcer discussing possible Justin Jefferson trade mean anything?

“If you have the slightest inclination that that man no longer wants to play here. That could, and I would almost say, would have to factor into two weeks from Thursday (NFL draft),” said Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen on his radio show Monday.

“But consider this, if the reports are accurate that the Vikings have offered Justin Jefferson a deal that would make him the first- or second-highest paid player in the National Football League and he said no, how do you unpack that?” continued Allen.

“I’m being serious here, if you have the slightest inclination that he doesn’t want to play here anymore, you have to trade him. And you have to be forthright and honest with the fanbase ‘Here’s what we offered. They said no. This guy left. This guy said this, nobody heard about it. He didn’t want to be here anymore.’ So, if that’s our belief then... well you got to figure out [what you should do].”

Vikings Hosted Three of Draft’s Top Defensive Players for Visits on Monday

They hosted three of the premier defensive prospects in this draft for official visits at TCO Performance Center on Monday: Texas DT Byron Murphy II, Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell, and Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner.

Four Verts: NFL Draft could be shaped by what these teams do — or don’t

Vikings have a looming trade-up decision

The Vikings have already acquired a second first-round draft pick from the Texans to help facilitate (we assume) a trade up to the top of the draft. After losing Kirk Cousins in free agency, they’re likely not wasting any time to find their successor. It’s the only reason to make that move to the 23rd while retaining the 11th pick

On the off chance the Vikings don’t see a quarterback worth trading up for after the first couple of picks play out, they still would have two first-round picks to bolster their defense or roll the dice on Michael Penix Jr. Given the fact that they’ve already acquired that second first-rounder, that scenario seems incredibly unlikely. The Vikings look ready to bounce and maximize the prime of their incredibly talented core of pass catchers.

Monday Morning Mailbag: Interior O-Line Construction; Draft Party Tickets Available

Tracking Minnesota Vikings top 30 NFL draft visits

Vikings Move All the Way Up to No. 2 in New Mock Draft From The 33rd Team

Vikings Receive: 2024 No. 2, No. 40

Commanders Receive: 2024 No. 11, No. 23, 2025 first-round pick, 2025 fourth-round pick

2024 NFL Draft: Why former Vikings GM says the team will have to ‘overpay’ to trade up for a top QB prospect

“I heard a lot of things that Minnesota thought he had an excellent pro day up there and fits exactly what Kevin O’Connell wants to do from an offensive standpoint,” Spielman said on the ‘With the First Pick” podcast. “But they’re just not gonna get it with the two first-round picks.

“They’re gonna have to throw in their first-round pick in 2025, plus some more draft capital, to do what they have to do to go up and get it.”

“I don’t think he’s the fourth overall best player in the draft,” said Spielman, general manager of the Vikings from 2012 to 2021. “If you have to have one, then you have to overpay to get one.”

There is a reason Spielman is an EX GM.

Yore Mock (from drafttek)

Trades

Minnesota Receives: 2024: Round 1, Pick 3; 2024: Round 3, Pick 68

New England Receives: 2024: Round 1, Pick 11; 2024: Round 1, Pick 23: 2025 1st; 2025 5th

...

1.3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina 6’4.3” 223

3.68 Christian Mahogany OG Boston College 6’3.3” 314

4.108 Ruke Orhorhoro DL3T Clemson 6’4” 294

4.129 Gabriel Murphy EDGE UCLA 6’2.3” 247

5.157 Chau Smith-Wade CB Washington State 5’9.6” 184

5.167 Garret Greenfield OT South Dakota State 6’5.6” 311

6.177 Khristian Boyd DL1T Northern Iowa 6’2.1” 320

7.230 Joshua Cephus WR UTSA 6’2.2” 189

7.232 Jase McClellan RB Alabama 5’10.3” 221

